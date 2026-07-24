Jos Buttler surpasses Chris Gayle in elite list, scripts history despite subpar performance in The Hundred

London:

The 3rd game of the ongoing The Hundred 2026 saw Manchester Super Giants taking on London Spirit. The two sides met at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on July 23rd, and the game saw Super Giants register a 7-run victory in the clash.

However, it was veteran batter Jos Buttler who etched his name in the history books. It is worth noting that Manchester Super Giants came into bat first, and the side posted a total of 138 runs in the first innings of the game, and Buttler only managed to amass 16 runs to his name.

Despite his subpar knock, Buttler went on to surpass Chris Gayle in the list of highest run-getters in T20 cricket, now sitting in second place in the list. Interestingly, after his 16-run knock, Buttler now has 14,572 runs to his name, only sitting behind Kieron Pollard, who has 14,803 runs to his name. In the clash, Buttler surpassed Gayle’s tally of 14,562 runs, re-establishing himself as one of the greatest T20 batters the world has seen.

Liam Livingstone won the Player of the Match award

After Super Giants were limited to a score of 138 runs in the first innings, London Spirit was limited to 131 runs, as MSG won the game by seven runs. Spirit skipper Liam Livingstone put in his best effort in hopes of propelling his side to a win. However, he was unable to.

After the top-order’s collapse, Livingstone amassed 69 runs to his name in 40 deliveries, but that did not prove to be enough. After the game, the skipper came forward and talked about how disappointed he was to have lost the game.

“A little disappointed. I thought it was a really good game of cricket, to be honest. A pretty good cricket wicket. Yeah, just a shame we fell short. (You decided to bowl yourself 20 of the last 25 balls. At what stage was that a plan?) It was never a plan. Because the left-hander came in, I thought I'd just try and get a couple of dot balls on him early. And then, yeah, it came out nicely. So I thought, whatever was working, stick with that. And it looked quite hard to hit, to be honest. So, yeah, just stuck with it,” Livingstone said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

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