Jos Buttler steps down as England's white-ball captain following Champions Trophy 2025 debacle

Jos Buttler has stepped down as captain of the England white-ball team following England's group stage exit in the Champions Trophy 2025. Buttler's England suffered back-to-back first-round exits in the ICC ODI events, having also been knocked out in the league stage in the ODI World Cup 2023.

The wicketkeeper batter Buttler will lead the Three Lions for the final time in their last group stage fixture against South Africa on Saturday, March 1.

"I'm going to stand down as England captain," Buttler said. "It's the right decision for me and the right decision for the team. Hopefully, somebody else who can come in alongside Baz will take the team to where it needs to be."

