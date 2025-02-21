Jos Buttler reveals reason behind switching batting order in Champions Trophy England captain Jos Buttler revealed the reason behind promoting Jamie Smith to number three for the upcoming Champions Trophy. He mentioned giving entire freedom to the young keeper-batter and reflected that the previous experience of some players will come in handy in Pakistan.

In a strategic move, England has reshuffled their batting order for the Champions Trophy, promoting Jamie Smith to the number three spot. This change aims to maximize the team's strength, giving Smith the freedom to play his natural game in the high-profile tournament. Notably, Joe Root had occupied the number three position in the previous series against India.

Captain Jos Buttler explained the reason ahead of the match against Australia on February 22 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The Three Lions had a horrid tie against India in the three-match series, which might have prompted the side to switch things up at the top of the order. However, the move will force Root to bat at four, Harry Brook at five, Buttler at six and Liam Livingstone at number seven.

“We just feel it's a nice position to give him a free hit to try and really impact the game, make that top three really dynamic. Jamie's someone with incredible talent and taken to international cricket so well that we feel he's got the game there and can place him in that position to try and have a really big impact with a number of guys behind him,” Buttler said.

He also believes that the change in the batting unit won’t hamper the mindset of the players that will be directly affected by it. The 34-year-old noted that many of the players have prior experience of playing in Pakistan and since the conditions will be different than that was in India, he expects the batters to prosper.

“I think the conditions will be different here [to what] they were in India. Everywhere you go around the world has its own nuances and different conditions. We've got lots of guys who've played in Pakistan before, guys who've played in the PSL, so [they'll be] sharing those experiences. And then every day in a game of cricket, you've got to turn up and assess conditions and play accordingly and work on that,” Buttler said.