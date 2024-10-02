Jos Buttler returns, 3 uncapped players included as England announce squad for West Indies tour

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England cricketer Jos Buttler during the next session in London on September 26, 2024

England announced their 14-member squad for the white-ball series against West Indies on Wednesday. Captian Jos Buttler has been included in the team after missing the recent Australia series due to a calf injury but the inclusion of three uncapped players highlights the Three Lions' squad.

The England and Wales Cricket Board also unveiled their schedule for the West Indies tour where they will play three ODIs and five T20I matches starting from October 31 in Antigua.

Jafer Chohan, Dan Mousley and John Turner are three uncapped players included in the team but there is no place for the red-ball team captain Ben Stokes who recently expressed his willingness to return to white-ball international cricket and the star batter Harry Brook, who captained the team in ODIs against Australia when Buttler was sidelined with the injury.

Meanwhile, the ECB revealed that they will add two more players will be added to the team after the team selection for the third Test against Pakistan.

"An initial 14-player squad has been selected, which will be supplemented with two players from the Test squad in Pakistan," the ECB statement said. "A decision on the two players to join the white-ball squad in the Caribbean is to be made after selection for the third Test in Rawalpindi, which begins on Thursday 24 October."

England squad for West Indies tour

Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Jafer Chohan, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, John Turner.

England tour of West Indies 2024 schedule

1st ODI: West Indies v England; Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua – Thursday 31 October

2nd ODI: West Indies v England; Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua – Saturday 2 November

3rd ODI: West Indies v England; Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados – Wednesday 6 November

1st T20: West Indies v England; Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados – Saturday 9 November

2nd T20: West Indies v England; Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados – Sunday 10 November

3rd T20: West Indies v England; Beausejour Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia – Thursday 14 November

4th T20: West Indies v England; Beausejour Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia – Saturday 16 November

5th T20: West Indies v England; Beausejour Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia – Sunday 17 November