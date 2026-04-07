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Jos Buttler remains confident of returning to form soon amid lean patch in IPL 2026

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: ,Updated:

Jos Buttler remains confident of regaining form despite a slow IPL 2026 start with Gujarat Titans. While he has only managed starts so far, the England star is focusing on process and experience, with Sai Sudharsan backing him to deliver soon.

Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler Image Source : Gujarat Titans
New Delhi:

Jos Buttler’s recent T20 form has drawn attention, with the England batter experiencing a dip by the lofty benchmarks he has established over the years. Representing Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026, Buttler has yet to produce a defining innings, as the Shubman Gill-led side lost both their matches so far in the competition. Despite so, the expectations around Buttler remain high as Gujarat eye comeback.

His returns for England earlier this year have been modest, with limited impact in the 11 T20I matches he played. That trend has extended into the IPL, where the keeper-batter has managed starts but not the kind of innings that typically shift momentum in his team’s favour. Scores of 38 against Punjab Kings and 26 against Rajasthan Royals have offered glimpses, but not the match-winning knock Gujarat Titans are still waiting for as they chase their first victory of the campaign.

Buttler wants to trust the process

Despite the numbers, Buttler has indicated that his focus remains firmly on process rather than outcomes. He has leaned on his experience to navigate this phase, choosing to concentrate on preparation and mindset rather than external pressure.

"I feel good actually. Feel good with the break after the [T20] World Cup, just get to put the bat down and have some space. Basically, just focusing on myself, and on my set-up and making sure when the ball is released I am in a good position - which I do,” Buttler said on For the Love of Cricket.

"And then just trusting my game, trusting my experience, and trying to let it happen. I've got in some good positions, like getting in with a couple of starts. You always want to go on and make those match-winning contributions, but it's nice to be feeling calm in the middle and in a good space. Hopefully that can keep that going,” he added.

Now, despite a poor start to the season and earlier some average knocks for England, Buttler’s GT teammate Sai Sudharsan has shown confidence on the cricketer, mentioning that the veteran has been batting well in the nets.

Also Read:

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Bulbul removed as BCB president after T20 World Cup fiasco, Tamim Iqbal to serve as interim head

Will Shubman Gill play tomorrow for Gujarat Titans? Sai Sudharsan shares major update
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Cricket Jos Buttler Gujarat Titans Sai Sudharsan Ipl IPL 2026
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