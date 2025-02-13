Thursday, February 13, 2025
     
Jos Buttler refutes Ravi Shastri’s claim over England’s training

Star England skipper Jos Buttler came forward and denied Ravi Shastri's claims on England holding just one net session in India series.

Published : Feb 13, 2025 7:59 IST, Updated : Feb 13, 2025 7:59 IST
Jos Buttler
Image Source : GETTY Jos Buttler

England's recent white-ball series against India was quite the forgettable one. The side kicked off the series with five T20I matches and followed it up with three ODIs. The Indian team managed to dominate England throughout the series, defeating them across four T20Is and winning every single ODI. 

With the visitors struggling to keep up with team India, former cricketer Ravi Shastri revealed that England had just one net session in the entire trip. It is worth noting that the visitors did not conduct net sessions before the ODIs in Nagpur and Cuttack, but England skipper Jos Buttler claimed that Shastri’s claim was untrue. 

In the aftermath of the 3-0 ODI series defeat, Buttler admitted that the India tour had been a long one for them. While he did admit that there were some days where the side did not hold training, he was quick to assure the critics that his side has done plenty of training throughout the series.

"I'm not sure that's quite true. I think we've had a reasonably long tour, a few long travel days... there have been a couple of times we've not trained but we've certainly done plenty of training throughout the tour. We obviously try to create a really good environment but don't mistake that for a lazy environment or a lack of effort. The guys are desperate to perform, do well and improve,” Buttler was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz. 

"We want the results to build confidence and win games - that feels a lot better having won matches as opposed to losing. We're up against a good side in their own conditions, they're probably the benchmark in ODI cricket at the moment," he added.

It is worth noting that the ODI series defeat against India was England's fourth straight ODI series defeat since the 2023 World Cup. However, despite the subpar results, Jos Buttler and his men will hope to keep up their confidence going into the Champions Trophy 2025.

