Jos Buttler rules himself out of remainder of IPL 2021

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has ruled himself out of the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 which is set to resume in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in mid-September.

"Usually the IPL doesn't clash with any international cricket. When it does clash, probably England will take precedence," Buttler was quoted as saying by the BBC.

The 30-year-old Englishman said he will leave it to England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) director of cricket Ashley Giles to decide between IPL and England's international commitment.

"[Will play] Where Ashley Giles says," he responded. Giles had earlier said that England commitments will take precedence over IPL.

Buttler played the first Test in India in Chennai, which England won, but returned to England after that as ECB decided to rotate players.

He played the IPL but skipped the first two Tests against New Zealand. England have lost four out of the five Tests in his absence and drawn one.

"I want to play as much as I can. You always want to be available for everything," he added.

"I don't think there are any perfect answers. We play a lot of cricket and it's important for everyone to be looked after."