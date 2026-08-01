Jos Buttler on the verge of scripting history, edges closer to Kieron Pollard's legendary record with fifty

New Delhi:

Veteran England batter Jos Buttler has been in brilliant form of late, and he has been putting in some brilliant showings at the ongoing The Hundred 2026. Representing Manchester Super Giants, Buttler has been a vital cog in the side’s campaign in the tournament so far.

MSG’s most recent clash saw them take on Trent Rockets. The game saw Super Giants come in to bat first, and the side posted a total of 137 runs in the first innings. Jos Buttler was the highest run-getter for Super Giants in the first innings, scoring 55* runs to his name in 37 deliveries.

With his half-century, Buttler is now within touching distance of breaking Kieron Pollard’s record and becoming the highest run-getter in T20 cricket history. Currently, Buttler has a total of 14,780 runs to his name in T20 cricket, whereas Pollard, who sits in first place, has 14,803 runs to his name.

Buttler needs just 24 runs to surpass Pollard and become the highest run-getter in the history of T20 cricket.

Trent Rockets registered a dominant win in the clash

Speaking of the game between Manchester Super Giants and Trent Rockets, the clash saw MSG come in to bat first, and the side opened its innings with Aiden Markram and Tim Seifert scoring 28 and 12 runs, respectively. Buttler went unbeaten on a score of 55 runs, with Leus du Plooy adding 40* runs as MSG posted a total of 137 runs in the first innings.

As for Trent Rockets, Craig Overton was the only wicket-taker in the first innings as he took three wickets to his name. Chasing down the target, Trent Rockets opened the innings with Ben Duckett getting out for a duck. After the subpar start, it was Finn Allen who amassed 72* runs in 35 deliveries. Furthermore, Sam Billings and Mitchell Santner scored 26 and 24* runs as Trent Rockets chased down the target and won the game by six wickets.

As for Manchester Super Giants, Gus Atkinson and Sonny Baker were the only wicket-takers with two wickets each to their name.

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