Jos Buttler names future poster boy of Indian cricket Gujarat Titans batter Jos Buttler was full of praises for Shubman Gill ahead of their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Calling him a future 'poster boy' of Indian cricket, Buttler lauded Gill's captaincy in IPL 2025.

Former England captain Jos Buttler lauded Gujarat Titans captain Jos Buttler ahead of their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 6. The keeper-batter called Gill the future poster boy of Indian cricket and mentioned that he is learning how the youngster goes about business in the cash-rich league. Gill meanwhile has struggled to get going in the ongoing season, scoring 85 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 154.54.

Butler also highlighted that Gill has been a fantastic leader for Gujarat. The England international talked about his passion for the game and mentioned that Gill has a calm ahead and coordinates well with the head coach Ashish Nehra, which is always key.

“Look, Shubman is a star, isn’t he? He is going to be the poster boy of Indian cricket. I think he is a fantastic player. I have really enjoyed it,” Buttler was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“I think one of the great things with the IPL is that I have played against these guys. But now I get to watch him up close and be on my team. I really like watching him practise and learning things about how he goes about it. He has led the team brilliantly. He has got a nice relationship with the whole team. And he and the coach get on well. And yeah, he has got that passion on the field which I love and also a clear, calm head. So he is doing a fantastic job as a leader,” he added.

Meanwhile, Buttler has bought for INR 15.75 crore in the IPL auction. The opener has done a commendable job so far, scoring 166 runs in three matches. Courtesy of that, the cricketer is currently the fourth-leading run-scorer of the toutrnament. He will be key for the team this season as Gujarat’s batting doesn’t look great on paper.