Image Source : IPLT20.COM 'A special country going through very difficult time': Jos Buttler urges Indians to stay safe

The 2021 season of the Indian Premier League was postponed on Tuesday amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the country. Four franchises participating in the tournament reported positive cases, which led to the suspension of 2021 IPL.

Jos Buttler, the English wicketkeeper-batsman who represents Rajasthan Royals in the tournament, took to his official Twitter profile to urge the Indians to stay safe amid the rising COVID-19 cases.

"India is a special country going through a very difficult time. Thank you for welcoming me and my family like you always do. Please stay safe and look after yourselves," Buttler said.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Director of Cricket Tom Moody also urged the Indians to take utmost precautions to tackle the COVID-19 rise.

"To those who are suffering my heart is filled with love for you and your families, I pray for your safety and well-being. Please do what you can to stay at home and be safe. Thank you for your kind support and warm hospitality once again, until we meet again, take care," wrote Moody.

Earlier, the Englishmen were the first ones out with eight of them landing in London, while the Australians await an escape to the Maldives.

The Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has refused to consider an exemption and Cricket Australia has also ruled out seeking one from the government.