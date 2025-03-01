Jos Buttler expresses disappointment after South Africa breeze past England in Karachi Star England batter Jos Buttler took centre stage and shared his thoughts after England bowed out of the ICC Champions Trophy, losing their straight game in the tournament.

England's horrid run in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 has finally come to an end. Having played three games in the tournament, England failed to win a single clash and became one of the first sides to be eliminated from the competition.

They sought to register a consolation win against South Africa. However, they failed to do so as the Proteas put in a brilliant performance. Limiting England to a score of 179 runs in the first innings, and thanks to Rassie van der Dussen and Heinrich Klaasen, South Africa chased down the target comfortably.

It is interesting to note that the clash was Jos Buttler's last game as England ODI captain. The star batter announced that he would be stepping down from the role after England's recent performance in the format. After the loss against South Africa, Buttler took centre stage and expressed his disappointment as well.

“It was really a disappointing performance; we were short of our mark today, so really disappointing. A decent surface, a little bit slow and two-paced, Duckett got us into a nice position, but we couldn't take advantage of that. I don't know, to be honest; as a whole group, we are not getting the results, and that takes away the confidence from us,” Buttler said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“It was a fantastic time to be a World Cup-winning captain, and that was my best day in my captaincy tenure. Joe has been a shining light and a great example for us. After relinquishing his captaincy, he has played brilliantly, and hopefully, I can follow in his footsteps,” he added.

With a change in captaincy, England will hope that some major changes will be made to their squad, and with some tactical changes, the 2019 World Cup champions will hope to get back on track.