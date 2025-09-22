Jos Buttler equals unwanted T20I record after being dismissed for a duck in 3rd T20I against Ireland England won the T20I series decider against Ireland in Malahide and hence the series, however, it wasn't a great outing for the former skipper Jos Buttler, who was dismissed for a duck. England chased down 155 runs in just a little over 17 overs to win the series 2-0.

Dublin:

England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler recorded his ninth duck in T20Is and eighth as a wicketkeeper as he equalled the record after being dismissed by Barry McCarthy, without troubling the scorers in the series decider against Ireland on Sunday. Even though England chased down 155 in just 17.1 overs and won the match and the series comfortably against the hosts, Buttler's dismissal for a duck was probably one of the very blemishes on the game for the two-time T20 champions.

Buttler equalled Zimbabwe's Regis Chakabva at the top for scoring the most ducks in T20Is as a wicketkeeper, as he went past South Africa's Quinton de Kock.

Most ducks in T20Is as a wicketkeeper

8 - Jos Buttler (England), Regis Chakabva (Zimbabwe)

7 - Quinton de Kock (South Africa)

6 - Uday Hathinjar (Cambodia), Kamran Akmal (Pakistan), Didier Ndikubwimana (Rwanda), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan), Lorcan Tucker (Ireland)

Coming off a sensational 83 in the South Africa series decider, Buttler scored a quickfire 28 in the opening game but couldn't do much in the decider. However, it was Jordan Cox's maiden half-century and a spirited unbeaten 37 from Tom Banton that took England over the line. Phil Salt, who was adjudged the Player of the Series for scoring 118 runs in two games, gave his side a rapid start once again, hitting a couple of fours and a six, before his knock was cut short by Curtis Campher.

It was the first assignment as captain for Jacob Bethell and the 21-year-old will be glad that his side was able to get through the assignment unscathed. The second T20I was washed out, but England were just too good for Ireland in the two completed games. England had chased down 197 in the first game.

England largely had a successful white-ball season apart from the ODI series against South Africa, which they finished off on a high, smashing 414. The next international assignment for England will be against New Zealand from October 18, before the big one, the Ashes.