Sunday, April 07, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Jos Buttler equals KL Rahul's rare IPL feat following match-winning century against RCB

Jos Buttler equals KL Rahul's rare IPL feat following match-winning century against RCB

Jos Buttler was awarded the Player of the Match (POTM) honour for his match-winning century (100* off 58 balls). The right-handed opener was the backbone of Rajasthan Royals during the run chase against RCB.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: April 07, 2024 9:18 IST
Jos Buttler.
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Jos Buttler.

Rajasthan Royals' overseas signing Jos Buttler scored a well-calculated century which helped them win their fourth-consecutive game of the 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday (April 6).

Chasing 184 runs to win in 20 overs, Rajasthan were under the pump straightaway as they lost their opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for nought.

However, the early dismissal didn't deter Buttler from his goal of helping his team cross the line. The England white-ball captain stitched 148 runs for the second wicket alongside Sanju Samson to rescue the team from a jittery start.

Notably, the game against RCB was a special one for Buttler as he joined the list of players with 100 or more caps in the history of the lucrative tournament.

Buttler made the most out of the occasion and scored his sixth IPL hundred and equal KL Rahul's rare IPL feat. In 2022, Rahul, who was leading Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the maiden IPL season, smashed a century against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on April 24 to become the first player in the tournament's history to register a hundred in his 100th game.

Buttler has now equalled Rahul and has become only the second player to score a century in his 100th IPL game. Buttler's knock was studded with nine fours and four maximums and came at a strike rate of 172.41.

Related Stories
RR vs RCB: Jos Buttler's 100 trumps Virat Kohli's 113 as Rajasthan go top of IPL 2024 table

RR vs RCB: Jos Buttler's 100 trumps Virat Kohli's 113 as Rajasthan go top of IPL 2024 table

IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis reveals reason behind RCB's loss to Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis reveals reason behind RCB's loss to Rajasthan Royals

Virat Kohli achieves undesired record following RCB's third-consecutive loss in IPL 2024

Virat Kohli achieves undesired record following RCB's third-consecutive loss in IPL 2024

He expressed his delight after scoring the century and mentioned that the side is looking to keep up with the momentum earned early in the season.

"A little bit of luck to get it over the rope in the end, didn't time it that well, but delighted to get the win," Buttler said during the post-match presentation.

"However long you've played the game, you still have those anxieties and stresses. Sometimes you just have to tell yourself it'll be okay. Just keep digging in, working hard, at some point we will be okay. I actually did feel really good in the last game, even though I only scored 13 or something. We've started this season really well. We've been together for three seasons, everyone's comfortable with each other, we just need to keep this momentum going."

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement