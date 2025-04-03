Jos Buttler catapults dropped catch 'embarrassment' into 'determination' to score runs for GT vs RCB Former England white-ball captain Jos Buttler has nicely settled into the wicketkeeping and No 3 role for the Gujarat Titans, his third franchise in the IPL. Buttler smashed his second fifty-plus score for the Titans in three matches but had a shocking moment behind the stumps against RCB.

Almost everything went to plan for the Gujarat Titans in their first away game of the 2025 edition of the IPL against RCB if not for several dropped catches. The Titans had RCB 4/42 immediately after the powerplay and the home side stretched the score to 169. If the chances Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone gave to the Titans fielders were taken, RCB would have been struggling to get to 150. One of the culprits of a dropped catch, Jos Buttler, rued the fact that the visitors had the opportunity to restrict RCB to an even lower score but was glad that he could make it up with the bat.

"I was pretty embarrassed, especially with [dropping] Salty. He's a dangerous player," Buttler said after the game on dropping his England teammate Phil Salt early into the innings in what was a pretty straightforward chance. "So the only thing I can think of, I was trying to throw it up to earlier, a bit like Herschelle Gibbs style [who dropped Steve Waugh similarly during the 1999 World Cup] but I didn't even... I barely got a glove on it, it hit me in the chest.

"But due to that embarrassment, I was pretty determined to try and score some runs," Buttler added. The former England white-ball captain has started well for the new side after what was a disappointing couple of months in India and Pakistan losing most of the matches the 2019 champions played. Buttler admitted that it was a difficult period but was glad to contribute for the Titans.

"I was trying to play with lots of freedom, lots of intent. I had a few months of pretty unenjoyable cricket, so trying to make sure I'm out there giving my best, and obviously a new team, new franchise, and excited to be here," Buttler added.

In three appearances for the Titans, Buttler has had scores of 54, 39 and the recent unbeaten 73, which helped the visitors cross the line rather comfortably in their first home game of the season. GT restricted RCB to a chasable score of 169, with Mohammed Siraj making his homecoming special at Bengaluru, albeit for a different franchise after being part of the home dressing room for seven years taking three wickets with R Sai Kishore playing a supporting role.