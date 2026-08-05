Jos Buttler breaks Kieron Pollard's world record on return to Manchester Super Giants captaincy in the Hundred

New Delhi:

Jos Buttler etched his name into the history books as he shattered a massive T20 world record on his return to captaincy for the Manchester Super Giants in the Hundred on Wednesday, August 5. Buttler broke former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard's world record of most runs in T20 cricket with his unbeaten 51 against Welsh Fire at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

Buttler scored a 20-ball 51 with two fours and six sixes to power his team to a nine-wicket win against Welsh as he helped his team chase down the 155-run target in 69 balls in the 100-ball competition.

Buttler needed 22 runs to go past Pollard, who had earlier shattered the record of Universe Boss Chris Gayle in June during the Major League Cricket. Coming into the match, he had 14782 runs, 21 behind Pollard's 14803 and went past him with a six on the 62nd ball of the chase off Marco Jansen. He continued his class and finished things with a six on the 69th delivery.

Most runs in T20 cricket:

1 - Jos Buttler: 14833 runs in 522 matches

2 - Kieron Pollard: 14803 runs in 746 matches

3 - Chris Gayle: 14562 runs in 463 matches

4 - Alex Hales: 14449 runs in 528 matches

5 - David Warner: 14284 runs in 439 matches

Buttler's knock helps Super Giants win again

The knock helped Manchester Super Giants return to winning ways. They had suffered defeats in their previous three matches after winning their first two games. This was a much-needed victory for them. Meanwhile, Buttler has taken over as captain of the franchise after three years.

He replaced Aiden Markram in the position, as the Proteas skipper has flown back home due to personal reasons. "Manchester Super Giants can confirm that men's captain Aiden Markram has returned to South Africa due to personal reasons," the franchise said in a statement on Wednesday. "Everyone at the Super Giants would like to extend our very best wishes to Aiden at this time, and thank him for his contribution to the team during this year's competition." He was the franchise's captain, then known as Manchester Originals, for the first three seasons.

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