Jos Buttler becomes 5th cricketer in history to register massive milestone in white-ball cricket Jos Buttler became the fifth cricketer to hit 350+ boundaries in both ODIs and T20Is. While he scored just 4, England posted 236 thanks to Phil Salt and Harry Brook. New Zealand, in reply, were bowled out for 171, losing by 65 runs to trail 1-0 in the series.

Christchurch:

Jos Buttler may have fallen cheaply in the second T20I against New Zealand, managing just four runs, but his lone boundary at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch was enough to etch his name into the record books. With that shot, Buttler became only the fifth player in history to smash 350 or more boundaries in both ODIs and T20Is. He joins an elite group featuring Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Paul Stirling, and Babar Azam.

While Buttler missed out with the bat, his opening partner Phil Salt made up for it in style. The keeper-batter was in explosive form, hammering 85 runs off 56 deliveries at a strike rate of 151.79. He was well supported by captain Harry Brook, who delivered a dazzling 78 off just 35 balls, taking the New Zealand bowlers to task.

Salt and Brook combined for a powerful 129-run partnership, keeping the scoreboard ticking and the pressure firmly on the hosts. Their onslaught ensured England maintained dominance through the middle overs. Finishing the innings with flair, Tom Banton added the final touches with an unbeaten 29 off 12 balls. His late cameo helped England reach a towering total of 236, setting New Zealand a steep challenge in the second innings.

New Zealand suffer 65-run defeat

Chasing 237 runs was never going to be easy for New Zealand. However, in an effort to get the job done, the Kiwis lost wickets at regular intervals. Opener Tim Seifert managed to keep the scoreboard ticking, scoring 39 runs, while towards the end, captain Mitchell Santner made 36 off 15 balls. Others contributed briefly as New Zealand were bundled for 171 runs in 18 overs. With that, the hosts suffered a 65-run defeat and are now currently trailing 1-0 in the three-match series. Notably, the first match was called off due to rain.