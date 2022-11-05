T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler backs Ben Stokes says he affects the game in all three facets

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler

England captain Jos Buttler has expressed he is happy that Ben Stokes has found his form back as the T20 World Cup is approaching its end. Buttler backed Sokes by saying that the all-rounder can play a lot of roles on the side thanks to his talent.

After an underwhelming tournament so far, Stokes held his nerve through a middle-order collapse and guided England into the semifinals with a four-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Stokes smashed 42 runs off 36 deliveries including two boundaries.

After a solid start by Buttler and Alex Hales, England batters lost the plot with half the side back in the dugout, largely due to mystery spinner Wanindu Hasaranga before Stokes took the former champions over the line.

"These kinds of situations is what he's made for and I'm delighted for him. While he's at the crease, that gives you a sense of calm," Buttler said a the post-match presentation.

"He can play a lot of roles. He affects the game in all three facets. He's a proper competitor. Getting to this stage of the competition is where you just see him grow and grow."

Sri Lanka were off to a flyer on the back of Pathum Nissanka's sizzling fifty before England bowlers roared back to restrict the Asia Cup champions below 150.

"They got off to a really good start, and we felt the wicket would play that way since it was a used wicket. But the way Adil Rashid got us back was wonderful.

"Lot of people look at the end product with him, he doesn't have the wickets but he has been bowling well."

England, who finished second in Group 1 are set to play their semifinal in Adelaide against winners of the Group 2.

"Excited to go there, we just needed to find a way to win today. Now it is time to go there and think about the semi-finals," Buttler added.

