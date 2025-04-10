Jos Buttler admits 'it was a bit strange' playing against RR, drove him further to perform well for GT Jos Buttler was playing against the Rajasthan Royals for the first time in his IPL career and gave a good account of himself, scoring a 25-ball 36 assisting Gujarat Titans' run-scoring with Sai Sudharsan being the top-scorer. The Titans moved to the top of the table with four consecutive wins.

It was admittedly "strange" for Jos Buttler not to be in the pink of the Rajasthan Royals after being with the franchise for seven seasons. Buttler, who had never played against his former team in the IPL, was up against some familiar faces on Wednesday night and mentioned that he was desperate to perform and get the win for the Gujarat Titans. The Royals, who chose to release Buttler before the IPL 2025 auction, had a poor day in the field and the bat and the latter was the winner and the grinner as the Titans notched up their fourth win on the trot.

"Yeah, of course, it was a bit strange being on this side against them for a bit but yeah I was obviously desperate for the win even more so today and I thought it was an excellent performance. Everyone chipped in and a really good team performance," Buttler, who scored a 25-ball 36 told Star Sports after the game.

Buttler, who of late has been batting at No 3 in T20Is for England after Phil Salt and Will Jacks or Ben Duckett during the India series in February-March, mentioned that it was a challenge for him, doing it for the first time in the IPL but one that he is relishing, especially with Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan going great guns at the top.

"Enjoying the new challenge. I was batting at No 3 with England for the last few months and yeah obviously behind two fantastic players, who are setting great platforms most of the times as well," Buttler said.

"If there's any swing, they can see it off and then I can in after the movement's gone, which is nice. I am trying to read the situation, use my experience. If it's time to be aggressive as soon as I go in, trying to do that and if I need to soak up a few balls and build a partnership [do that]. Sai Sudharsan is playing beautifully well, so just tuck in behind him and yeah, nice partnership today." Gill fell cheaply to Jofra Archer, who welcomed his former England captain with a rip-snorter but Sudharsan carried the Titans' innings once again and smashed a quality knock of 82.

Following a defeat in the campaign opener against the Punjab Kings, the Titans have come back strongly with four wins in a row despite the limited availability of overseas resources and now find themselves at the top of the table with eight points and will face fellow newbies Lucknow Super Giants, who are also flying high with a couple of close wins in a row.