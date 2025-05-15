Jonny Bairstow likely to join Mumbai Indians, subject to IPL 2025 playoffs qualification Mumbai Indians are in talks with Jonny Bairstow. The five-time champions are in line to sign him to replace Will Jacks, who won't be available for the IPL playoffs. MI can sign the England international, subject to their qualification for the next round.

New Delhi:

Flamboyant England batter Jonny Bairstow may join Mumbai Indians, subject to their qualification for the IPL playoffs. He will be replacing Will Jacks in that case, who has been called up in the England squad for the white-ball series against West Indies. Notably, the all-rounder has reached India to play the final two league games of the season, against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, respectively.

The Hardik Pandya-led side is fourth on the IPL points table. The five-time champions have accumulated 14 points in 12 matches and need to win both games to cement their spot in the playoffs. If they qualify, Bairstow will be added to the squad. The keeper-batter went unsold in the auction and has been playing County cricket lately.

He has played 50 matches in the IPL, scoring 1589 runs at a strike rate of 144.45. He has represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past and Punjab Kings in 2022 and 2024. Playing for Punjab, he smacked a phenomenal century last year at Eden Gardens, handing Kolkata a humiliating defeat at home.

Meanwhile, Mumbai have backed Jacks heavily in the ongoing season. He has played 11 matches, scoring 195 runs at a strike rate of 129.13 and has also picked up five wickets. In his last match for Mumbai, Jacks scored a half-century against Gujarat but the Hardik Pandya-led side eventually suffered a defeat.

Apart from Bairstow, Charith Asalanka is also reported to be in talks with Mumbai Indians. Opener Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch will leave the franchise after the league stage and will be unavailable for the playoffs, subject to qualification. In such a scenario, Asalanka can be brought in, as he can not just bat in the middle overs but bowl a couple of overs as well. He can fill in the role of Jacks.