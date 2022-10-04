Jonny Bairstow explains extent of freak injury; provides update on his return

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jonny mentioned that the operation went well and the next couple of months would be the key to his recovery.

Jonny Bairstow took to Instagram to reveal the extent of his freak injury that ruled him out of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

"I am just writing this to give you all an update on my injury and progress. The actual injury was as such - a broken fibula in 3 places which required a plate, I dislocated my ankle which in turn meant I did my syndesmosis joint and lateral ligament along with a couple more bits. All in all, I have done a proper job on it," wrote Bairstow.

Jonny further mentioned that the operation went well and the next couple of months would be the key to his recovery.

"Anyway, on the positive side, the operation went well and I am now 3 weeks post surgery and my staples have been removed. It’s now all about swelling prevention and getting my ankle moving once again. These next few weeks/couple of months are the key to the recovery"

Bairstow then added that it would be difficult for him to provide a timeline for his return, but ruled out his return to the cricket field in 2022.

"As for a time scale on return to play, I’m afraid it is too early to say, the first targets in mind are getting me back on my 2 feet again and making sure it's right. One thing is for sure and that is I shall not be partaking in anything more during 2022…however, I cannot wait for what 2023 holds."

Earlier, in a heartbreaking note, Jonny Bairstow made everyone aware of the fact that he won't be available for games in the immediate future after suffering a lower limb injury in a freak accident.

"Unfortunately I am going to be unavailable of all games/ tours in the immediate future. The reason being is that I have injured my lower leg in a freak accident and it shall need an operation. The injury came when I slipped on the golf course this morning. I am gutted and want to wish everyone for this week at The Oval all the best firstly and the boys that are going to Australia for the T20 World Cup. Absolutely gutted! I will be back… Jonathan Marc," wrote Bairstow in his Instagram post.

Jonny has played a total of 66 T20Is for England and amassed 1337 at a strike rate of 136.42.

