Jonny Bairstow credits role clarity under Brendon McCullum for his impressive game

Star England batter Jonny Bairstow has been in sensational form in recent games. In the past five Test innings, including the two against India, Bairstow has performed brilliantly with his bat. He has given credit for his game to freedom from COVID-19 protocols and role clarity under new head coach Brendon McCullum.

"It's the freedom we have now. We're not in hotel rooms, bubbles, having to do Covid tests every day and we can do normal things like go to the shop, go for a beer, see your friends and family," Bairstow said.

"All of those things accumulate together and obviously the excitement of working with Baz (Brendon McCullum) and the clarity he gave everyone."

Bairstow struck 106 and 114 not out to play a major role in England's seven-wicket win over India in the rescheduled fifth Test which the hosts won here on Tuesday. Before that, he scored 1, 16, 8, 136, 162, and 71 not out in the three-match Test series against New Zealand which England won 3-0.

England's four successive Test victories recently have come playing aggressive cricket under New Zealander McCullum.

"Before we played New Zealand, there was chat about going to the IPL and not playing county cricket but Baz phoned me, said I was batting five in the Tests, to get my head around it and crack on," Bairstow said.

"Baz also spoke to me a bit about imposing myself on the game - nothing technical. That can be tricky in red-ball cricket because you don't want to look like you're slogging.

"I had two nets before the first game so finding the balance was interesting. I played a shot-a-ball at Lord's (scoring one and 16) which didn't go down too well and then found the balance better at Trent Bridge (scoring 136)."

(Inputs from PTI)