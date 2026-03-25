Jonny Bairstow calls out ECB management, blames Bazball regime for not caring about players

New Delhi:

Jonny Bairstow has voiced strong concerns over the culture within England’s red-ball setup, calling for a shift in mindset following the team’s recent struggles. His remarks arrive at a time when scrutiny remains high after a disappointing Ashes campaign, which saw England suffer a 4-1 defeat in the Down South.

Despite so, England have confirmed that head coach Brendon McCullum, director of cricket Rob Key and Test captain Ben Stokes will continue in their roles. This resulted in widespread debate over the direction of the team and its selection policies.

Bairstow, who featured prominently during the early phase of the current leadership group, has been out of the Test side since 2024. The keeper-batter had made a strong impression in 2022 with four centuries in the opening matches under the new regime before a serious leg injury disrupted his progress. He returned for the 2023 Ashes but later lost his place, with his most recent appearance coming against India in March 2024, marking his 100th Test.

"You need the care back in the game. It is OK saying people care about things - no they don't. If you are in the system, you are in the system. As soon as you are out of the system, you are out of the system,” Bairstow said as quoted by the BBC.

Feel for people like Mark Wood: Bairstow

The Ashes tour exposed several issues, including concerns around player workload and fitness. Fast bowler Mark Wood, returning from knee surgery, managed only a single Test before injury struck again. Batting inconsistencies were also evident, with only Joe Root and Jacob Bethell registering centuries during the series.

"If people get a finger injury, fine, but you have got to be on the park. It is OK playing four or five games a summer and missing the rest, but you are not backing things up and that is why you get injured. I feel for people like Woody. I feel massively for him. He bowls at 95mph and is expected to just come in having not come off the back of any overs. There is no wonder he has got injured. He has not been done right in my opinion,” the keeper-batter noted.

Key acknowledged that selection decisions during the series leaned heavily on continuity, even as several players struggled for form. The approach drew criticism amid claims that domestic performers were overlooked.

"As soon as you don't have people chasing you up your back side you become comfortable. When you become comfortable, you become complacent, and when someone questions you directly, you are not used to it because you are in an environment that is potentially not questioning you in a different way,” Bairstow said.

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