Jonny Bairstow admits England comeback 'doubtful' despite blistering knock in The Hundred

Cardiff:

Veteran England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow has cast doubt on his international future despite delivering a match-winning performance for Welsh Fire in The Hundred. The 35-year-old smashed an unbeaten 86 off just 50 deliveries, yet conceded that a return to the England side appears unlikely.

“Oh look, if that comes, that comes. But I think it’s doubtful, judging by the fact that I’ve not heard too much,” Bairstow said.

Bairstow last featured for the Three Lions during the T20 World Cup semi-final against India on June 27, 2024. His most recent ODI appearance came in the 2023 World Cup group stage match against Pakistan at Eden Gardens, while his final Test match, which was also his 100th, was played against India in Dharamsala in March 2024. That landmark appearance made him only the 17th English cricketer to reach the prestigious milestone of 100 Tests.

Despite a decorated international career, Bairstow’s role in the Test side often lacked consistency. Whether batting in the middle order or opening, with or without the gloves, Bairstow was regularly shifted across the lineup. However, during the early days of England's aggressive 'Bazball' era, Bairstow was a key figure as his aggressive counterattacking style meshed perfectly with the philosophy, and his innings in the summer of 2022 were pivotal in redefining England’s Test approach.

Baristow remains a key figure in franchise circuit

However, in franchise cricket, Bairstow remains a sought-after player. In the 2025 IPL playoffs, he turned out for Mumbai Indians, scoring 85 runs across two matches after being drafted in to replace fellow Englishman Will Jacks. He previously played for Punjab Kings in the 2024 season, including a stunning unbeaten 108 that helped script a record 262-run chase against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Though a return to international cricket seems distant, Bairstow continues to demonstrate his value in domestic and franchise competitions. His recent form suggests he still has plenty to offer with the bat, even if the England cap no longer beckons.