Jonathan Trott to take over reigns of Afghanistan cricket; named new head coach

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jonathan Trott named as Afghanistan's head coach

To put plans and strategies in place ahead of the world T20I, scheduled to be played in Australia later this year, the Afghanistan cricket management has named Jonathan Trott as the new head coach of their national team. Trott, who was considered one of the most prolific batters for England will now start his coaching stint when Afghanistan takes on Ireland in August.

The 41-year-old former English player has worked as a coach for England Lions, the English international team for a brief period, and a few U-19 sides. Trott also worked with the Scotland team as a batting consultant when they were participating in the T20I World Cup. Before Trott, Graham Thorpe was approached by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), but he could not lend his services as he encountered a serious illness in May.

"I am extremely honored and excited to have the opportunity to take one of international cricket's most exciting teams through what is a huge year for their development as a team. I also believe that Afghanistan has proved to be a hotbed of talent, and has produced players capable of playing the game in their style and with unrivaled passion. I can't wait to get to work with a group of players who are capable of generating results in a style that will make the people of Afghanistan proud", said Trott in Afghanistan Cricket Board's press release.

In his playing days, Trott had a spectacular run for the English Test team as he had amassed 3835 runs in 52 matches. The biggest highlight of Jonathan Trott's career will be how he supported England in their 2010-11 Ashes victory. As far as ODIs are concerned, the former English player also scored 2819 runs which include 4 hundred and 22 fifties.

Afghanistan's tour of Ireland consists of five T20Is and the first match will be contested on August 9, 2022, in Belfast.

Latest Cricket News