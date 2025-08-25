Jonathan Trott replaces IPL-winner as Gulf Giants' head coach in ILT20 Afghanistan and former Pretoria Capitals head coach, Jonathan Trott, was confirmed as the new head coach of the International League T20 (ILT20) franchise, Gulf Giants, ahead of the 2025-26 edition. After winning the title in the inaugural edition, the Giants finished in third and fifth positions.

Dubai:

A day after parting ways with the Pretoria Capitals in the SA20, current Afghanistan head coach has taken up the role at the Gulf Giants, the International League T20 (ILT20) franchise owned by Adani Sportsline. The inaugural champions of the ILT20, the Giants haven't had the seasons they would have liked in the subsequent editions, finishing in third and fifth spots, and hence, have parted ways with the erstwhile head coach Andy Flower and Ottis Gibson, the former bowling coach.

Former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond has replaced Gibson in the bowling coach role, having previously served with Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals and Paarl Royals in the SA20 in the same role. Trott didn't have a great season with the Capitals in the SA20, finishing in penultimate position in a six-team tournament; however, was looking forward to taking up the role with the Giants, having taken the Afghanistan men's team to never-before-seen heights in international cricket.

“The Gulf Giants have quickly become one of the ILT20’s most successful teams. My goal is to empower players to excel and help shape a championship-winning squad through the first-ever ILT20 Auction," he added. Apart from Trott and Bond, the Giants also roped in the likes of Andy Puttick, Jim Troughton, and Nick Lee as batting, fielding and fitness coaches, respectively. "The team's ambition is clear," Bond said on his appointment. "I'm excited to sharpen our bowling attack and make a decisive impact this season."

The ILT20 will have its first-ever player auction ahead of the new season on September 30. The tournament has shifted to the December 2- January 4 window, keeping in mind the T20 World Cup next year, which takes off in February-March. The Giants picked Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Moeen Ali as pre-signings for the tournament.

Gulf Giants squad for ILT20 pre-auction

Retained: Aayan Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Gerhard Erasmus, James Vince, Mark Adair

New Signings: Azmatullah Omarzai, Moeen Ali, Rahmanullah Gurbaz