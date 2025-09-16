Jonathan Trott hilariously goofs up claiming Bangladesh have won Asia Cup, googles to confirm later Afghanistan's head coach, Jonathan Trott, hilariously goofed up in the press conference, claiming that Bangladesh have won the Asia Cup before. One of the reporters was quick to correct him and then Trott also googled to confirm if Bangladesh have won the continental event.

Abu Dhabi:

Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott hilariously goofed up at the pre-match press conference ahead of the clash against Bangladesh, claiming that the latter side has won the Asia Cup several times. He was responding to the question of whether Bangladesh would be under pressure, as it is a must-win clash for them.

However, one of the reporters was quick to intervene, stating that Bangladesh have never won the Asia Cup. "Yes, I think Bangladesh will be under pressure, but if you look at history, they’ve won this competition a few times, the Asia Cup," Trott said before asking the reporter, "Are you sure?" when he corrected the Afghanistan head coach.

Interestingly, though, Trott refused to budge and then insisted that Bangladesh might have won the 50-over Asia Cup, saying, "I thought they won the 50-over Asia Cup!" But he was wrong on that front as well as the Asian team has not won the continental event even once in any format. He sheepishly googled the same as well and said, "I really thought they were champions."

Watch the press conference here:

Bangladesh have not beaten Afghanistan away from home in T20Is

Meanwhile, Bangladesh are in a must-win situation in today's Asia Cup clash against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. They lost to Sri Lanka in the previous game and will play their final group stage game today. They will have to beat Afghanistan at any cost and by a decent margin to stay in the hunt to make it to the Super Four round.

However, Bangladesh have never beaten Afghanistan away from home in the shortest format of the game. The two teams have faced 12 times in T20Is so far and Afghanistan are leading 7-5. All of Bangladesh's five wins over Afghanistan have come at home and will have to defy history to stay alive in the Asia Cup.

