  John Campbell ends drought of 7 years and 50 innings with maiden Test hundred for West Indies vs India

John Campbell led a remarkable fightback from the West Indies in the ongoing second Test against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. He smashed his maiden Test hundred, with a six off Ravindra Jadeja, off 174 balls to end a drought of 7 years and 50 innings.

John Campbell
John Campbell Image Source : AP
Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

John Campbell led a stunning fightback from the West Indies in the ongoing second Test against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The left-hander registered his maiden Test century on the fourth day of the game with a six off Ravindra Jadeja, becoming only the fifth Caribbean batter to do so in the longest format of the game. With this ton, the southpaw also ended the seven-year drought for the West Indies, becoming their first batter to notch up a Test ton against India.

Roston Chase, the current Test captain, was the last West Indies batter to score a century against India back in October 2018 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Campbell also took 50 innings (25 Tests) to cross the 100-run mark for the first time in the longest format.

Players to take most innings to score maiden Test 100 as opener

Players Innings taken to score century
Trevor Goddard 58
John Campbell  49
Daren Ganga 44
Imrul Kayes 32
Bob Simpson 31

John Campbell becomes first West Indies opener in 19 years to score a century vs India

Meanwhile, John Campbell has become the first West Indies opener in 19 years to score a century against India in Test cricket. Daren Ganga, who is commentating in the ongoing Test match, was the last opener to do so, having scored 135 runs back in 2006. Moreover, Campbell is the first opening batter from the Caribbean shores to score a Test ton vs India in India, with Wavell Hinds being the last one to do so at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in 2002.

The left-handed batter also notched up 177 runs with Shai Hope for the third wicket, marking an end to another drought of 14 years, when it comes to 150+ partnerships for the West Indies against India in the longest format.

