Jofra Archer unlikely to play against KKR: IPL 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023
     
Jofra Archer hasn't played the last two matches for Mumbai Indians and the medical team of the franchise is looking after the cricketer.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: April 16, 2023 10:39 IST
Jofra Archer, IPL, IPL 2023
Image Source : AP Jofra Archer

Mumbai Indians have been dealt with a major blow as their pace bowler Jofra Archer is unlikely to play in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders, PTI reported. Archer played the team's season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) but since then he is on the sidelines due to a fresh elbow trouble. With Archer ruled out, MI continue to be thin on the bowling front going into the KKR clash.

MI batter Tim David stated that Archer is under the observation of the medical team at the moment and is not in a position to provide any kind of details. "At the moment Jof is being managed by the medical team and I am not a part of those conversations. Whenever they have him ready to play he will be ready to go," David said during the pre-match presser ahead of KKR clash. Archer bowled a little bit in a training session on Saturday afternoon and then batted as well comfortably playing some big shots.

Meanwhile, Tim David also praised KKR batter Rinku Singh over the latter's six-hitting skills stating that it is very tough to plan for the batters like him. "They (KKR) have got some dangerous batsmen and (if) our bowlers get them out (early) that will be a perfect start for us. But no, it is tough to plan, I think. We are more focussed on ourselves and we want to play a good game and we know when we play our best cricket we are going to top," David added.

MI have a brilliant record against KKR at the Wankhede Stadium winning eight out of nine matches so far. "I am not sure how many games I have played so it's tough to comment on that. It is a new (MI) team but it is our home ground. As a home team here we get great support and we want to make this our fortress. We want to get good results all the time and we want to be confident about the style of cricket we want to play here and take on every team," David said.

