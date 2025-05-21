Jofra Archer ruled out of ODI series against West Indies, England name replacement England pacer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against West Indies. He is out with a right thumb injury. Luke Wood has been named as his replacement for the series.

New Delhi:

Star England pacer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against West Indies, starting May 29 at Edgbaston. In an official statement, the England and Wales Cricket Board explained that the pacer has been ruled out with a right thumb injury, and the medical team is currently monitoring the situation and will decide his return to action after a thorough inspection. In the meantime, Look Wood has been named as his replacement for the ODI series.

“England Men's and Sussex pace bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the Metro Bank ODI series against the West Indies due to a right thumb injury. He will be reassessed by the England medical team over the next fortnight to determine when he may return to action. Lancashire’s Luke Wood has been added to England’s ODI squad for the three-match series, which begins on 29 May at Edgbaston,” read the ECB statement.

Notably, Archer didn’t return for Rajasthan Royal’s final leg in the IPL 2025 as the franchise confirmed that he was out with a niggle. However, it wasn’t considered very serious, and the pacer was expected to represent England against West Indies in the ODIs. Nevertheless, he failed to recover on time and England were forced to name his replacement.

The England cricketers who are currently in India for the IPL will be returning on May 26. West Indies, however, didn’t include players that will be playing in the playoffs of the cash-rich league.

England ODI squad - Harry Brook (c), Luke Wood, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Potts, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith

West Indies ODI squad: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Roston Chase, Amir Jangoo, Shimron Hetmyer, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves