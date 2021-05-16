Jofra Archer ruled out of New Zealand Tests with elbow injury

England's star pacer Jofra Archer on Sunday was ruled out of the two-Test series against New Zealand after re-aggravating his elbow injury.

In the recent round of County Championship, Barbadian-born English pacer could only bowl five overs for Sussex in the second innings against Kent before he complained of a sore elbow. It was his first competitive game after the injury lay-off.

"Archer, who returned to action for Sussex in the LV= Insurance County Championship against Kent this week at Hove, only bowled five overs in Kent’s second innings. He was suffering from pain in his right elbow when bowling and was unable to bowl in the final two days of the match.

"The England and Sussex medical teams will now seek guidance, and Archer will see a medical consultant later this week to determine the next course of action on the management of his elbow," confirmed the ECB in a release.

Archer's struggle with the injury also made him miss two Tests against India and the currently-suspended Indian Premier League (IPL), as well as games in South Africa at the start of 2020.

England are scheduled to host New Zealand for a two-match Test series, starting on June 2, the squad for which is expected to be announced on Tuesday. After the two-Test series against the Kiwis, England will then host India for a five-match home Test series, starting from August 4.