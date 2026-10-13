Jofra Archer returns, Jos Buttler ruled out as England announce squads for Australia series

New Delhi:

England have announced a 16-member ODI squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series in Australia. High-profile cricketers, such as Jofra Archer and Jacob Bethell, have returned to the squad, while former captain Jos Buttler has been ruled out, as the keeper-batter underwent hamstring surgery earlier in the week. Saqib Mahmood has also been ruled out because of a knee injury.

Notably, Archer was rested for England's upcoming tri-series in Pakistan, while Bethell has recovered from the knee injury he suffered during the ODI series against India in July. England national selector Marcus North said the ODI squad would give the side an opportunity to prepare with most of their leading players available.

“The returns of Jacob Bethell and Jofra Archer for the ODI series means that we will be at close to full strength as we ramp up preparations for a World Cup in a year’s time,” said England national selector Marcus North. “The four quick bowlers will then leave after the three-game ODI series as we look to manage them ahead of the Test tour of South Africa.

4 pacers rested, Salt back in T20Is

When it comes to the shortest format of the game, England will take a different approach. Star pacers such as Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker and Josh Tongue are out of the squad as the fast bowlers are managed ahead of the Test tour of South Africa.

In their absence, the squad features four uncapped players, including 18-year-olds Thomas Rew and Eddie Jack, both of whom have earned their first senior England call-ups. Rew, who received an ECB central contract a day before the announcement, captained England to the final of the ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup in February. Both youngsters were also part of the England Lions squad that toured Australia last year.

On the other hand, Phil Salt returns after recovering from a quad injury that kept him out of England's 3-0 T20I series victory over Sri Lanka last month. Aneurin Donald retains his place following his international debut in that series, while Luke Wood has been recalled.

“Our T20 team has been in excellent form under captain Harry Brook and we are looking forward to the opportunity to test ourselves in Australian conditions against a very good team," North said.

England T20I squad: Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Eddie Jack, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Thomas Rew, Phil Salt, Luke Wood

England ODI squad: Harry Brook (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue

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