Jofra Archer registers unwanted record after SRH drubbing in IPL 2025 Star Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer caught the headlines after he registered an unwanted record against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Archer was taken to the cleaners after he was hit for 76 runs in the first innings against Hyderabad.

It was a day to forget for Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer. The Englishman took centre stage when Royals took on Sunrisers Hyderabad in game 2 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. The clash saw Sunrisers Hyderabad coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

The 2024 finalists picked up right where they left off last season and put in an excellent performance in the first innings. Travis Head amassed 67 runs in 31 deliveries, with Ishan Kishan staying unbeaten on a score of 106 runs in 47 balls. Furthermore, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen amassed 30 and 34 runs, respectively, as SRH posted a mammoth total of 286 runs.

In the first innings, it was Jofra Archer who had a forgettable outing. The ace pacer, who was roped in by the inaugural champions for Rs 12.5 crores, bowled a complete spell of four overs. However, in those four overs, he conceded a total of 76 runs and did not take any wickets. It is interesting to note that Archer’s spell went on to become the most expensive spell by a bowler in IPL history.

India’s Mohit Sharma had previously held the record when he conceded 73 runs against Delhi Capitals in 2024. Sunrisers Hyderabad were excellent with the bat in the first innings of the game against RR.

The side was known for posting big totals on the board, as they have done several times in the 2024 season. They seem to have continued that trend in 2025 as well. With an exceptional first innings performance against the inaugural champions, SRH will hope for a similar performance with the ball as well and limit Royals to a subpar total and register a dominant win.

Most expensive spells in IPL

0/76 - Jofra Archer vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2025*

0/73 - Mohit Sharma vs DC, Delhi, 2024

0/70 - Basil Thampi vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2018

0/69 - Yash Dayal vs KKR, Ahmedabad, 2023