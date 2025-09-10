Jofra Archer jumps 16 places in ICC rankings after sensational bowling in South Africa ODIs England fast bowler Jofra Archer finally seemed to have returned to his best in the ODI series against South Africa. He finished with eight wickets in three matches including a four-wicket haul in the final ODI when he was literally unplayable during his opening spell.

New Delhi:

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has taken a massive jump of 16 places in the latest ICC ODI rankings. He is ranked third in the bowlers' rankings in the 50-over format after finishing as the highest wicket-taker in the series against South Africa. Archer was literally unplayable in the final ODI when he picked up four wickets that also helped England register the biggest ever win in ODI cricket history.

Keshav Maharaj, player of the series, in the recently concluded series, has retained his top spot with 680 rating points, while Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana remains in second position with 659 ratings. Archer has 654 rating points now and very close to jumping to second place.

Adil Rashid jump seven places to eighth

Another England bowler to jump into the top 10 rankings is Adil Rashid after accounting for eight wickets in the three-match series against South Africa. His average of nine while conceding only 72 runs in 17.4 overs helped him climb seven places to eighth place in the latest rankings.

Among Indians, only Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja are in top 10 at fourth and 10th places respectively. But India are not playing ODIs anytime soon with their next fixtures scheduled in October against Australia, away from home.

ICC ODI rankings for bowlers

Rank Players Rating Points 1 Keshav Maharaj 680 2 Maheesh Theekshana 659 3 Jofra Archer 654 4 Kuldeep Yadav 650 5 Bernard Scholtz 645 6 Rashid Khan 640 7 Mitchell Santner 637 8 Adil Rashid 628 9 Matt Henry 622 10 Ravindra Jadeja 616

As far as the batters are concerned, there is no change in top 10 with Shubman Gill enjoying the top spot. Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam and Virat Kohli are the next three in the rankings. After scoring a century in the third ODI, Joe Root has jumped five places to 19th for England and he is the top-ranked batter for his country now.

