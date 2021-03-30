Jofra Archer goes under the knife after freak fish tank accident

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Jofra Archer.

England all-rounder Jofra Archer underwent surgery to remove a shard of glass — which penetrated during a freak accident while cleaning a fish tank — from his tendon on the right hand on Monday, said England's director of cricket Ashley Giles.

The injury happened in January at his home and was managed by England during the recently-concluded India-England series.

“He's got a fish tank, dropped the fish tank and cut his hand,” Giles told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"This is going to sound like an awful conspiracy and I know what's going to happen on Twitter straight away when I say this. But it's true, it's not a conspiracy, it was a fish tank. He was cleaning at home.

"He's been in surgery today and he's come out of it well. They've operated and actually I think they found a small fragment of glass still in the tendon.”