Joe Root's 'pinch-yourself moment' as he sits above legends like Ricky Ponting, Brian Lara Joe Root became the second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket as he continued his march towards Sachin Tendulkar. Meanwhile, Root revealed how he used to imitate the batting greats during his youth days and how it feels to be in their company now.

New Delhi:

Joe Root revealed how he used to imitate cricket legends in his youth and dreamed of scoring tons around the world, and how it now feels to sit alongside those same legends. Root on Friday took a major step towards breaking Sachin Tendulkar's all-time run-scoring record in Tests as he surpassed three legends on a single day to sit just below the Indian legend.

Starting the fourth Test against India on 13259, Root went past Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis and then Ricky Ponting during his masterful 150 in the first innings in Manchester. Root reflected on how his journey began and how it feels to sit above the legends now.

"We'd play mini Test matches, me and my brother, and anyone else that was knocking around the local club," Root said as quoted by Sky Sports. "One day I'd try and be Ricky Ponting, the next I'd try and be Kumar Sangakkara or Brian Lara – not left-handed, but same backlift, trying to try it all out, and pretend that I was in different parts of the world scoring Test-match hundreds. Even just to be mentioned in the sentence as these guys is a bit of a pinch-yourself moment. It is pretty cool, yeah."

Ponting was present in the commentary box when he surpassed his tally of 13378. The former Australia captain was chuffed to bits when the modern-day English great went past him and stated that he sees no reason why Root can't break Sachin's record now.

"Congratulations, Joe Root. Magnificent. Second on the table, 120 not out. This crowd at the ground, this very knowledgeable crowd here at Old Trafford, stands as one," Ponting said on air.

He further highlighted that give the form Root is in, he would go past Sachin too. "Just the one more to go now. About 2,500 runs behind [Tendulkar], but the way that his career has gone over the last four or five years, there's absolutely no reason why not," he added.

Most runs in Test cricket: