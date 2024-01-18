Joe Root, Virat Kohli eye Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record in India vs England Tests

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli and Joe Root at Edgbaston in July 2022

India and England are set to kick off a much-awaited Test series starting in Hyderabad on January 25. Five matches are scheduled and the result will have a big impact on both teams' standings in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25.

The hosts lost their top rankings in ICC after drawing 1-1 against South Africa earlier this month and also slipped to second place in the WTC standings. England last played Tests in Ashes 2023 where they suffered a heartbreaking 2-2 draw at home.

Meanwhile, England star Joe Root and Indian veteran Virat Kohli are chasing Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most individual runs in India vs England Tests. The legendary Sachin tops the chart with 2,535 runs but is only nine runs ahead of Joe Root.

Root scored 412 runs in nine innings in the Ashes 2023 and also boasts impressive records in red-ball cricket in India. He has scored 952 runs on 20 Test innings in India at an amazing average of 50.10 with two hundred and five fifties so far. Root also holds the record for most hundreds scored in India vs England Tests with nine centuries, two more than Sachin, Rahul Dravid and Alastair Cook, and four more than Kohli.

Virat Kohli also stands a chance to top the chart with five matches to go. He is only nine runs short of 2,000 runs in Tests against England and is India's leading run-scorer against the Three Lions among active cricketers.

Players to score most runs in India vs England Tests:

Sachin Tendulkar - 2535 runs in 53 innings Joe Root - 2526 runs in 45 innings Sunil Gavaskar - 2483 runs in 67 innings Alastair Cook - 2431 runs in 54 innings Virat Kohli - 1991 runs in 50 innings

Rohit Sharma-led Indiam team host England in the first Test match at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium starting on January 25.