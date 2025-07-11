Joe Root surpasses Rahul Dravid, Steve Smith in record list with century vs India at Lord's Joe Root surpassed Rahul Dravid and Steve Smith on the list of most centuries in Test cricket. He reached the milestone on Day 2 of the third Test against India at Lord's. He completed his ton in 192 balls. He has the most Test centuries at Lord's.

London:

Joe Root had a gunning day with the bat on Day 1 of the Lord’s Test against India. The former England captain finished the day unbeaten on 99 and completed his ton on the following day. He arrived at the crease when the Three Lions had lost two back-to-back wickets of Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley. The hosts were under pressure at that point, but Ollie Pope and Root managed to keep the scoreboard ticking, despite immense pressure from the England bowlers.

Pope departed soon after Lunch on Day 1, scoring 44 runs, but Root kept going. He eventually completed his century in 192 balls and helped England regain momentum to end the day. Meanwhile, Root now has 37 Test centuries in Test cricket. With the one at Lord’s, he surpassed the legendary Rahul Dravid and Steve Smith. Only four cricketers are currently ahead of him.

Sachin Tendulkar with 51 centuries tops the list, while Jacques Kallis, Ricky Ponting and Kumar Sangakkara stand second, third and fourth with 45, 41 and 38 centuries, respectively.

Bumrah gets Stokes early on Day 2

In the third over of the day, ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah got the better of England captain Ben Stokes. The 34-year-old played unlike his natural avatar as Bazball took a backstep in the third Test. Stokes departed after scoring 44 runs off 110 balls. He failed to decipher Bumrah’s sharp inswinger as the top stump went flying. With that, England were reduced to 260/5.

Root, along with Jamie Smith, now has the tough responsibility of helping England finish well in the first innings. After the end of Day 1, Ollie Pope noted that the goal is to cross the 400-run mark. In order to achieve the target, Root and Smith will have to build a strong partnership.