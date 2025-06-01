Joe Root surpasses Brian Lara to achieve major feat with 18th ODI century against West Indies Star England batter Joe Root continued his red hot form and his yet another century in the second ODI of the ongoing series against the West Indies. Root's ton helped England chase down a target of 309 runs in the game.

Cardiff:

The West Indies and England took on each other in the second ODI of the ongoing series. Both sides locked horns at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, on June 1. The clash began with the West Indies coming in to bat first. Through some brilliant knocks of Brandon King, Keacy Carty, and Shai Hope, the Windies managed to post a total of 308 runs in the first innings of the game.

As England came out to chase down the target, the side got off to a horrid start as openers Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett both departed on a duck. After the poor start to the run chase, it was the knock of Joe Root that stole the limelight. Coming out to bat after the fall of the first wicket, Root went on to put in an exceptional performance, completing 150 runs in the run chase as well. It is worth noting that Root’s century was the 18th ODI of his ODI career.

Furthermore, the ton was his 54th century in his international career, and in doing so, Root surpassed the tally of former West Indies legend Brian Lara, who has 53 international centuries to his name. Joe Root went on to score 166 runs in the run chase, and this score is the highest individual score by an England player against the West Indies. Root’s knock was influential in England winning the game.

After a stellar performance in the first ODI of the series, England once again were exceptional in the second ODI, as they clinched the ODI series. England chased down the target of 309 runs in 48.5 overs, winning the game by three wickets. With two ODIs done, both sides will next gather for the third ODI. Both sides will lock horns at the Kennington Oval, London, on June 3.