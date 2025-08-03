Joe Root shatters historic record, surpasses three legends with hundred in fifth Test against India Joe Root slammed his third century in the series against India as he continued his Midas touch in the Test format. Root has shattered a historic record in Test cricket with his 39th Test ton as he surpassed three former greats at one go during the Oval Test.

England star batter Joe Root shattered a historic record in Test cricket as he slammed yet another masterful hundred in the fifth Test against India at the Oval. Root slammed his third century of the five-match series against the Indian team and went past three legends with his third ton.

Root has shattered the record for most centuries hit by a player in a home country in Test cricket. He went past three former greats - Mahela Jayawardene, Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting - at one go and now sits on top of the tree with 24 tons in England.

