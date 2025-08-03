Joe Root shatters historic record, surpasses three legends with hundred in fifth Test against India

England star batter Joe Root shattered a historic record in Test cricket as he slammed yet another masterful hundred in the fifth Test against India at the Oval. Root slammed his third century of the five-match series against the Indian team and went past three legends with his third ton.
Root has shattered the record for most centuries hit by a player in a home country in Test cricket. He went past three former greats - Mahela Jayawardene, Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting - at one go and now sits on top of the tree with 24 tons in England.
