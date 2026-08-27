Joe Root set to overtake Stuart Broad in elite list, will join hands with Ricky Ponting with 2nd Test vs PAK

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the second Test of the ongoing series between England and Pakistan. The two sides are slated to take on each other at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London from August 27th, and both sides will hope to put in their best performance in the game.

It is worth noting that with the game right around the corner, many eyes will be set upon veteran batter Joe Root. Interestingly, Root is leading England in Test cricket, and he would hope to put in a good show and lead from the front as the side looks for a good performance.

However, Root has captured the headlines for different reasons. It is interesting to note that if Root takes the field for England in the second Test, he will overtake former England pacer Stuart Broad in the list of players with the most Test matches played.

Currently, both Root and Broad are tied on 167 Test matches, and with his appearance in the second Test, Root will be on 168, and he will be tied with Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting in the list, only behind James Anderson (188) and Sachin Tendulkar (200).

Josh Tongue opened up on Joe Root’s reaction to Carse incident

It is worth noting that an incident regarding Brydon Carse has taken England Cricket by storm. It is interesting to note that in a video that has been making the rounds on social media, Carse was seen in handcuffs by local police authorities in Derby.

Speaking on the same, pacer Josh Tongue revealed the conversation that he had with Root about the incident. “It was a chat that was needed, a very good chat from Rooty, (Joe Root). He was very clear on the message of what it is like to be an England cricketer. We’re very privileged to put on that England shirt and we want to show kids growing up how good it is to play for England in front of thousands of people. He was honest with us all in the changing room. He said it straight. As soon as that chat was finished, our focus was fully on these next five days,” Tongue told BBC Sport.

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