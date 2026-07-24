Joe Root set to become England captain again after Ben Stokes' retirement; why not Harry Brook?

London:

Star England batter Joe Root is very likely to be named the next captain of the Test side. Former international Ben Stokes announced his retirement after the New Zealand series, leaving the door open for a new captain. However, the England and Wales Cricket Board is considering bringing Root back as leader, even though it was Harry Brook who was serving as Stokes’ deputy.

In the second Test against New Zealand, when the former all-rounder was out with a suspension following a nightclub incident in London, Root was handed the baton. The team management wanted to bring in someone responsible, especially as Brook has a history of his own controversial moments. One can consider it similar to when Australia appointed Tim Paine as captain after Steven Smith and David Warner controversy.

According to reports in The Athletic, the ECB is likely to announce Root as captain for the three-match Test series against Pakistan beginning on August 19. The former skipper is also expected to continue in the position beyond the series, with his leadership potentially extending into preparations for next year’s Ashes campaign.

Meanwhile, during his four-year tenure as captain, Stokes, alongside head coach Brendon McCullum, reshaped England’s approach in red-ball cricket through the aggressive “Bazball” style. The team recorded notable victories against New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa during that period. However, England suffered in the Ashes and also against India, the two key stakeholders of red-ball cricket.

On the other hand, the Three Lions are also yet to appoint a new Test head coach. Andy Flower was the favourite to replace McCullum, but the former already said no to the role.

Root’s return to the top post

Root returns to a role he previously held from 2017 to 2022. He led England in 64 Tests before stepping down after a challenging period for the team, which included difficult overseas tours in Australia and the Caribbean. Despite those struggles, Root finished his captaincy stint with 27 Test wins.

Although Root is viewed as the immediate solution, England’s long-term captaincy plans remain under consideration. Vice-captain Harry Brook is regarded as a potential future leader, but the ECB is expected to give him more time to concentrate on his performances before making a permanent leadership change.

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