Joe Root's milestone-laden day puts England on top of India in Manchester Test Joe Root put up a batting masterclass as he became the second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket, going past the likes of Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting. England bossed the day as they racked up 319 runs while losing only five more wickets.

New Delhi:

Joe Root's historic day puts England in a firm grip of the fourth Test against India in Manchester. England batted out the complete third day with great control to send India into despair. Resuming the proceedings on 225/2, the hosts went to stumps having added 319 runs for five further losses at 544/7.

Root's record-breaking day

It was a day to remember for England veteran Joe Root, who slammed 150 and in the process became the second-highest run-scorer in the Test format. He went past three greats on a single day during a masterful knock. Coming into the Test, Root was the fifth-highest scorer of the format with 13259 runs to his name. He ended the day being the second-highest scorer, going past Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting.

He needed 31 runs to go past the first two and did so during the first session of the moving day. Root then had a hundred in his sights and Ponting as the hosts had taken great control with Ollie Pope and Ben Stokes also putting sizeable fifties, with the latter being unbeaten on 77 despite the cramps he suffered earlier.

The English maestro is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar in the run-scoring chart in Test cricket as he chases Mt Everest.

Most runs in Test cricket:

Players Runs Sachin Tendulkar 15921 runs Joe Root 13409 runs Ricky Ponting 13378 runs Jacques Kallis 13289 runs Rahul Dravid 13288 runs

More to follow...