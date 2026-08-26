Joe Root's message in the dressing room was clear, says Josh Tongue after Brydon Carse incident

New Delhi:

England fast bowler Josh Tongue said Joe Root’s dressing-room warning over off-field conduct has been accepted by the squad, as the team prepares for the second Test against Pakistan at Lord’s from Thursday.

Notably, Root spoke to the players after expressing his frustration over another England player becoming involved in a late-night drinking incident. Brydon Carse was briefly arrested during a night out in Derby on Saturday and has subsequently been left out of the squad for the Lord’s Test.

“It was a chat that was needed, a very good chat from Rooty,” Tongue told BBC Sport. “He was very clear on the message of what it is like to be an England cricketer. We're very privileged to put on that England shirt and we want to show kids growing up how good it is to play for England in front of thousands of people.”

Carse’s removal follows the appearance of footage showing the 31-year-old in handcuffs and surrounded by police officers. He was later de-arrested, while the England and Wales Cricket Board referred the matter to the Cricket Regulator. The regulator’s investigation has led to Carse being unavailable for the second Test.

Root spoke of setting standard

Root had already spoken publicly about the standards expected from his teammates before the opening Test, calling on England players to be good role models and good human beings. His latest intervention came after a series of off-field incidents involving members of the side over the previous 10 months.

“He was honest with us all in the changing room. He said it straight. As soon as that chat was finished, our focus was fully on these next five days.”

Asked whether the captain’s message had been absorbed by the players, Tongue was unequivocal. “Yeah, 100%. What has happened in the past is the past and we need to try to move on from that.”

Tongue has himself been involved in one of the incidents under scrutiny. He was with England white-ball captain Harry Brook when Brook was punched by a nightclub bouncer in Wellington. The regulator did not take action against Tongue, although the 28-year-old acknowledged that the episode made him consider the risks surrounding an England career.

“I want to play for England for as long as I can. I've tried to forget about that as much as I can and focus on the cricket here, now,” Tongue said.

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