Joe Root's masterclass helps England clinch ODI series against West Indies England put in a brilliant performance in the second ODI of the ongoing series against the West Indies. Aiming to chase down a target of 309 runs, Joe Root's knock of 166 runs helped the hosts chase down the target and win the game.

Cardiff:

England and the West Indies continued their ODI series by taking on each other in the second ODI. Both sides locked horns at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, on June 1. The clash began with the West Indies coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

The Windies opened their innings with Brandon King and Jewel Andrews coming out to bat. Where Andrews was sent packing on a duck, King played a good knock, scoring 59 runs in 67 deliveries to propel his side to a good start. Furthermore, Keacy Carty was another star performer for the visitors, as he hit a brilliant century, amassing 103 runs in 105 deliveries.

Shai Hope performed brilliantly as well, adding 78 runs. Justin Greaves scored 22 runs as the West Indies posted a total of 308 runs in the first innings of the game. As for England, Adil Rashid was the highest wicket taker with four wickets to his name. Saqib Mahmood took three wickets, with Brydon Carse, Jacob Bethell, and Will Jacks taking one wicket each as well.

Coming out to chase down the target, England got off to the worst of starts as openers Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett departed for a duck each. After the horrid start, it was the knock of Joe Root that brought back hope for the hosts. Root stayed unbeaten throughout the innings and amassed 166 runs in 139 deliveries. Furthermore, Harry Brook added 47 runs on the board, alongside Will Jacks, who scored 49 runs in 58 deliveries.

England chased down the target of 309 runs in 48.5 overs, winning the game by three wickets. As for the West Indies, Alzarri Joseph was the highest wicket-taker in the second innings with four wickets to his name. Roston Chase, Jayden Seales, and Matthew Forde took one wicket each as well.