Joe Root practiced batting on one leg to achieve balance says England batsman's father

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England's Joe Root

Former England captain Joe Root started practicing batting on one leg to achieve better balance, his father Matt revealed. He said he used to practice when sporting activities came to a halt during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Giving an account of Root's dedication towards the game, his father spoke about his preparation, especially during the pandemic.

"During COVID he (Joe) got one of the Root Academy ball feeders that we have and he'd be there for an hour batting on one leg for balance. There's a video somewhere of him doing it," Matt said on the Test Match Special.

"Joe just loves batting," added Matt.

"As a kid, wherever someone would bowl at him he'd be there with a bat. He just loves doing it, he just loves batting."

The English maestro recently became the second English batter after Alastair Cook to score 10,000 runs in Tests during his 115 not out in the second innings against New Zealand as the hosts romped home by five wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

He has jumped to 12th spot in the elite list led by Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar.

(Inputs from PTI)