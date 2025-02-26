Joe Root joins Brian Lara in elite list, smacks maiden ODI century in almost six years Joe Root hit his maiden ODI century in almost six years. It was in 2019 against West Indies when the cricketer last hit an ODI century. He also equalled Brian Lara's record of scoring 53 international centuries.

Star England batter Joe Root hit his maiden ODI century in almost six years. It was against the West Indies in 2019 when the 34-year-old registered his last ton in the format. Since then, he was dropped from the squad on a few occasions, including for the ODI World Cup 2023 in India but courtesy of his consistent performance in red-ball cricket, the team management decided to bring him back into the ODI set-up.

It was Root’s 17th century in ODI cricket and overall, he has scored 53. With that, he has tied with Brian Lara in the list of most centuries by a cricketer in international cricket. He also holds the record of scoring the most number of centuries by an England cricketer in professional cricket.

Meanwhile, Root’s century kept England in the hunt against Afghanistan in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. Chasing 326 runs, the Three Lions were put under immense pressure. They were reduced to 133/4 and needed something special to turn the tide and compete hard against the quality bowlers of Afghanistan.

Harry Brook and Jos Buttler supported him well in the middle for a while but neither of these cricketers could prolong their innings. Nevertheless, Root still has a lot to do as a defeat against Afghanistan will eliminate England from the semi-final race in the Champions Trophy.

Ibrahim Zadran creates CT record

Afghanistan batter Ibrahim Zadran registered 177 runs in the first innings at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. It was the highest individual score by a cricketer in the history of the Champions Trophy. He broke Ben Duckett’s record, which was set earlier in the tournament against Australia.

Apart from that, Zadran also set the record for registering the highest international score by an Afghanistan cricketer. He also became the first Afghanistan cricketer to hit a century in ODI World Cup and the Champions Trophy.