Joe Root inches away from becoming first player to create major WTC world record Joe Root has become the second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket, following his 150 against India in the Manchester Test. Root is now inches away from becoming the first cricketer in the world to reach a major WTC record.

New Delhi:

England talisman Joe Root is on a run-scoring spree. The former English skipper slammed 150 in the only innings England batted in the fourth Test against India in Manchester and became the second-highest run-scorer in Tests, leapfrogging three former greats at once.

Following his 38th Test century, Root is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar on the list of most runs in Test cricket. Currently 2512 runs behind, the Englishman is tipped to be a strong contender to break the record, as he is in brilliant form and also has age on his side.

Meanwhile, Root is also eyeing a major World Test Championship world record. He has 5946 runs and is only 54 away from becoming the first player in the world to get to 6000 runs in WTC history. He was the first one to get to 5000 runs in the Test Championship and is all set to be the first one to get to the 6K mark too.

While Root is nearing the 6K mark, no player has even got to 4500 runs in the Test Championship. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are the only other players to have scored over 4000 runs during this period, and they have 4278 runs and 4225 runs, respectively.

Players with most runs in WTC history:

1 - Joe Root: 5946 runs

2 - Steve Smith: 4278 runs

3 - Marnus Labuschagne: 4225 runs

4 - Ben Stokes: 3616 runs

5 - Travis Head: 3300 runs