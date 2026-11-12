Joe Root, Handscomb, open up on the sandpaper gate controversy after Khawaja's recent comments

Former Australia cricketer Usman Khawaja has taken world cricket by storm after his biography ‘Sabr’ was published, where he talked about the infamous Sandpaper Gate controversy that surrounded Australia Cricket in 2018 during their South Africa tour.

Khawaja came forward and revealed that the entire Australian side knew about the use of sandpaper on the ball and that the side used sandpaper across two Test matches but got caught for only one.

There have been many reactions to Khawaja’s comments, with Mitchell Starc claiming that he does not know the same. Furthermore, veteran England batter Joe Root took centre stage and gave his take on Khawaja’s recent comments.

"I wasn't in that [Australia] dressing room, I don't know what went on. I don't want to speculate. My focus is with this team right now and what we've got coming up. In terms of everything that's happening or come out in the last little while, we obviously have no idea, and it's all speculation. Our focus and our concerns are on this three-match series,” Joe Root was quoted as saying by Cricinfo.

Joe Root was also asked if every team around the world was tampering with the ball around that time, to which the veteran batter said no.

Peter Handscomb also gave his take on Khawaja’s comments

Furthermore, Peter Handscomb, who was part of the reserves in Australia’s squad back in South Africa in 2018, when asked about Khawaja’s comments, Handscomb declined to comment and revealed that everyone is dealing with it in their own way.

"Look, I appreciate you have to ask these questions. I've had a nice day today, and it's not really something that I want to comment on right now. I'll sort of just let the powers of people do their thing. I mean, things come up all the time. People are allowed to talk about what they want to talk about. That's up to them. So, you know, in professional cricket, where you deal with a lot of noise, you do have to move on. So everyone [is] dealing with it in their way,” Handscomb said.

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