Joe Root goes past Shane Warne, Steve Waugh on elite home Test wins list after Lord's result against India Joe Root, after a couple of quiet Test matches, came into his own, smashing his eighth Test century at Lord's and 37th overall as he led England's batting show in the first innings. Root achieved his 72nd win in Test as a player, equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record and inched closer to breaking it.

London:

England's all-time highest run-scorer in Tests, Joe Root, was consigned to coming clutch once again when the hosts needed him the most after conceding the second of the five-match series against India in Birmingham and the No. 4 batter responded in style with his 37th Test century and his eighth at Lord's. Root with crucial returns of 104 and 40 played a crucial role in India being set a sizeable target of 193 to chase in the fourth innings, which they failed to.

England took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series and the win in the Lord's Test was a milestone one for Joe Root, as it was his 50th victory at home in the longest format of the game. Root equalled Nathan Lyon, who also has been part of 50 wins as a player at home, while surpassing the likes of Shane Warne and Steve Waugh, who both have 49 wins to their name in Tests in Australia.

Most Test wins at home as a player

67 - Ricky Ponting (Australia), in 92 matches - 9 losses, 16 draws

61 - James Anderson (England), in 106 matches - 26 losses, 19 draws

58 - Stuart Broad (England), in 98 matches - 22 losses, 18 draws

53 - Jacques Kallis (South Africa), in 88 matches - 20 losses, 15 draws

53 - Glenn McGrath (Australia), in 66 matches - 5 losses, 8 draws

52 - Alastair Cook (England), in 89 matches - 19 losses, 18 draws

52 - Sachin Tendulkar (India), in 94 matches - 14 losses, 28 draws

50 - Nathan Lyon (Australia), in 72 matches - 10 losses, 12 draws

50 - Joe Root* (England), in 82 matches - 21 losses, 11 draws

Overall, former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting is at the top of the list with 67 wins in 92 matches at home in Tests. Ponting is also the leader in the overall list with 108 wins, while Root reached the 72 mark, equal to that of Sachin Tendulkar as a player. A win in any of the remaining two Tests against India in the series should see Root complete 73 wins as a player in the format, one more than Tendulkar and Mark Waugh and equal to Adam Gilchrist.

On the other hand, the Lord's Test result saw Jasprit Bumrah equal MS Dhoni and R Ashwin for 19 away defeats in Tests. India will hope that Bumrah doesn't add to that number and level the series in Manchester to take it to the Oval decider.