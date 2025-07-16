Joe Root goes past Shane Warne, Steve Waugh on elite home Test wins list after Lord's result against India

England's all-time highest run-scorer in Tests, Joe Root, was consigned to coming clutch once again when the hosts needed him the most after conceding the second of the five-match series against India in Birmingham and the No. 4 batter responded in style with his 37th Test century and his eighth at Lord's. Root with crucial returns of 104 and 40 played a crucial role in India being set a sizeable target of 193 to chase in the fourth innings, which they failed to.
England took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series and the win in the Lord's Test was a milestone one for Joe Root, as it was his 50th victory at home in the longest format of the game. Root equalled Nathan Lyon, who also has been part of 50 wins as a player at home, while surpassing the likes of Shane Warne and Steve Waugh, who both have 49 wins to their name in Tests in Australia.
Most Test wins at home as a player
67 - Ricky Ponting (Australia), in 92 matches - 9 losses, 16 draws
61 - James Anderson (England), in 106 matches - 26 losses, 19 draws
58 - Stuart Broad (England), in 98 matches - 22 losses, 18 draws
53 - Jacques Kallis (South Africa), in 88 matches - 20 losses, 15 draws
53 - Glenn McGrath (Australia), in 66 matches - 5 losses, 8 draws
52 - Alastair Cook (England), in 89 matches - 19 losses, 18 draws
52 - Sachin Tendulkar (India), in 94 matches - 14 losses, 28 draws
50 - Nathan Lyon (Australia), in 72 matches - 10 losses, 12 draws
50 - Joe Root* (England), in 82 matches - 21 losses, 11 draws
Overall, former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting is at the top of the list with 67 wins in 92 matches at home in Tests. Ponting is also the leader in the overall list with 108 wins, while Root reached the 72 mark, equal to that of Sachin Tendulkar as a player. A win in any of the remaining two Tests against India in the series should see Root complete 73 wins as a player in the format, one more than Tendulkar and Mark Waugh and equal to Adam Gilchrist.
On the other hand, the Lord's Test result saw Jasprit Bumrah equal MS Dhoni and R Ashwin for 19 away defeats in Tests. India will hope that Bumrah doesn't add to that number and level the series in Manchester to take it to the Oval decider.
