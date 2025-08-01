Joe Root goes past Sachin Tendulkar, registers major milestone during ENG vs IND 5th Test Joe Root went past Sachin Tendulkar in a major record list during the first innings of the fifth Test against India. Root made 29 before getting dismissed by a nip backer from Mohammed Siraj. However, his short stay ensured he got past Tendulkar in a major record.

England star batter Joe Root surpassed Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar in a major record list as he continued his strong run in Test cricket. Root, who had become the second-highest Test run-scorer during the previous match in Manchester, registered another major milestone during the fifth match at the Oval.

Root has now gone past Sachin in the list of most runs scored by a player in Test cricket at home. Coming into the fifth Test, the former English skipper was 22 runs away from going past Tendulkar's 7216 runs at home. He did so in the second session of the second day with a four off Mohammed Siraj in the 33rd over.

Root now sits in second place on the list of most runs scored by players in their home country. Ricky Ponting leads the tally with 7578 runs to his name in 92 Tests in Australia.

Most runs by a player in home Tests:

1 - Ricky Ponting: 7258 runs in 92 Tests

2 - Joe Root: 7229 runs in 84 Tests*

3 - Sachin Tendulkar: 7216 runs in 94 matches

4 - Mahela Jayawardene: 7167 runs in 81 Tests

5 - Jacques Kallis: 7035 runs in 88 Tests

Root's stay cut short by Siraj

Root was eyeing another long stay in the middle and many more runs after having got off to a fine start. However, his stay was cut short by Mohammed Siraj, who dismissed him LBW on 29. Siraj bowled one on a good length as it swung and seamed in with Root missing his defence and getting plumb in front. The English star reviewed, but the ball was hitting the stumps as a disappointed Root had to trudge back to the dressing room.

England off to strong start

Meanwhile, England had earlier got off to a strong start with their openers motoring their way well. The two put up 92 for the opening wicket in just 12.4 as the Three Lions raced to a strong start in reply to India's 224. The visitors lost their way after resuming the proceedings on 204/6 on Day 2. They lost their final four wickets for 20 runs as the Three Lions trigerred another collpase with Gus Atkinson picking a five-wicket haul.